Orlando man arrested in fatal landlord-tenant dispute

Joel Santos Garcia, 38, was arrested on Monday following a landlord-tenant dispute last month that left one person dead and another injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

On March 28 around 11 a.m. OPD responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Dorado Avenue where they discovered Angel Luis Santos, 40, who died of a gunshot, and another unidentified person with a gunshot wound, the agency said. The unidentified person was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, OPD said.

Through their investigation OPD learned that two people entered the home armed to settle a landlord-tenant dispute, the agency said. After an argument began the two people who entered were shot by the tenant, OPD said.

OPD’s Fugitive Investigative Unit arrested Santos Garcia and charged him with second degree felony murder and burglary of a dwelling with a firearm. OPD did not respond to an inquiry about whether Santos Garcia was the tenant in the incident.