Orlando man arrested after driving over 140 mph on I-4, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said an Orlando man has been arrested after a dangerous pursuit on Interstate 4.

Troopers said they were conducting speed enforcement along I-4 Wednesday morning when they clocked a driver at speeds over 140 mph near mile marker 82.

They attempted to stop the man behind the wheel of a 2007 BMW 335i, but he sped off and later exited the interstate at mile marker 98 on Lake Mary Boulevard.

Read: Orange County deputies use new tactics to crackdown on dangerous drivers

Troopers said the man parked at the At Home store on Flagg Lane and ran inside the business.

Troopers said they entered the store and found Mohamed Nour Jebokji, 34, and arrested him.

Read: Driver said he smoked pot oil, took medication before Florida crash that killed 8 Mexican workers

Jebokji was taken to the Seminole County Jail.

Troopers said the arrest is part of an active criminal investigation and more details will be released later.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Data shows road rage incidents on the rise in Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.