Orlando getting urgent-traveler passport agency, 2nd in Florida, State Dept. announces

The demand for U.S. passports is surging, according to the U.S. State Department, but getting your passport issued or renewed is going to get a little easier. The State Department announced Tuesday that Florida is finally getting its second passport office to help travelers with urgent needs.

Our massive state, home to over 22 million people, currently has only one, in Miami.

The new location in Orlando will be one of six new passport agencies and centers planned across the country, the department said, bringing the total nationwide number to 35. The new agencies provide same-day service, with appointment, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an email release.

"Travelers who do not require urgent passport services can apply at one of our 7,400 passport acceptance facilities, which include post offices and other local government facilities," Blinken said. "More than 99 percent of Americans already live within 25 miles of an acceptance facility."

The agency is also hosting special passport acceptance fairs at passport acceptance facilities in June and July to help first-time customers and children apply.

International travel at an all-time high, State Department says

"More Americans can travel abroad today than at any time in our history," Blinken said, noting that the agency issued over 24 million passport books and cards in 2023.

International travel rose sharply after the lull during the COVID pandemic lockdowns. In Florida, 1.5 million passports were issued last year, according to State Department statistics, compared to 1.3 million in 2022, 878,410 in 2021 and 690,804 in 2020. Before the pandemic shut down most travel, 1.2 million passports were issued to Floridians in 2019.

The State Department also announced this month that Americans with existing U.S. passports issued between 2009 and 2015 could use a new beta system that allows them to renew some passports online. The number of applicants is limited during this test phase but the system is expected to expand over the next several months, the department said.

Where are the new passport agencies going?

According to the State Department, the new p[assport agencies will be in:

Salt Lake City , Utah

Kansas City , Missouri

Orlando , Florida

Charlotte , North Carolina

San Antonio , Texas

Cincinnati, Ohio

No opening dates have been announced.

When and where are the passport acceptance fairs in Florida?

The upcoming events announced so far are listed below. Passport acceptance facilities only offer routine and expedited service. You won't get a passport at the fairs, the facilities will mail your application to the U.S. Department of State. If you need a passport issued or renewed in less than two weeks, you'll have to visit one of the passport agencies and right now, Florida's only one is in Miami.

July 6, Pensacola: Nobles Station Post Office, 7150 Tippin Ave., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment required.

July 6, Fort Pierce: St. Lucie Clerk of Circuit Court & Comptroller, 201 S. Indian River Dr., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. No appointment required.

July 27, Fort Lauderdale: Broward County Clerk of Court, 201 SE 6th Street, Room #1160), from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Appointment required, call 954-831-2343.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New passport office coming to Central Florida, 1 of 6 nationwide