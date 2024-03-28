Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested in elder-abuse probe

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested on charges related to elder exploitation and fraud, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday morning.

The city commissioner, first elected in 2013, represents downtown Orlando and neighborhoods west of Interstate 4 on city council. Her relationship with a 96-year-old constituent is at the center of the investigation, which was detailed in an injunction against her handed down by an Orange County judge last week.

Exact criminal charges against Hill weren’t immediately announced along with her arrest by FDLE, though a news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The woman and a family friend who sought the injunction on her behalf allege that Hill met the woman in 2021, soon gained power of attorney over her, and over time drained the woman’s bank accounts of about $100,000 to pay for home renovations, expensive perfumes, clothing, a facelift and a hotel room in Miami.

FDLE had been investigating Hill for more than a year.

The city was informed of Hill’s arrest Thursday, and said that if she’s suspended, they’d move to fill her seat on the city council through a special election. City code outlines a swift process for that.

“We do not have any authority to discipline an elected official, including suspending them from office, as that power lies with the Governor,” said Cassandra Bell, a spokesperson for Mayor Buddy Dyer. “As additional background, if the Governor suspends Hill from office, pursuant to the city’s charter, we will work with the Supervisor of Elections to hold a special election to temporarily fill the district 5 city commission seat.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.