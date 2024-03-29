Orlando brewery starts GoFundMe after concerns of closing

An Orlando brewery is finding ways to stay in business after a minor setback.

Broken Strings Brewery has started a verified GoFundMe to help save their establishment on West Church Street with a $30,000 goal.

It comes after the small craft brewery announced on March 22 that it could be in danger of closing its doors permanently with its beer cooler in need of repair.

The business said it hoped to stay open for its loyal customers.

“Last week our cooler broke, which could be the final nail in the coffin of our business,” the fundraiser states. “This past year has been rough for us with sales being down and large repairs needed. These expenses have drained our reserves and caused us to get behind on bills and debts. We have been on the verge of closing for quite some time and have done our best to survive. We are at a point where there is not much more we can do on our own.”

According to a post on social media, Broken Strings reached 50% of its GoFundMe goal on Thursday, and it should be fixed in time for this weekend’s Orlando City Soccer match.

They also said they were grateful for all the support.

This is not the only brewery in Central Florida that said it was in danger of closing.

Fans of Deadwords Brewery will say goodbye to the brewpub on Orange Blossom Trail on April 27.

