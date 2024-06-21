Orlando Boys & Girls Club celebrates 80th year with mural featuring notable alumni

A local organization is celebrating a significant milestone by honoring some major names in Orange County.

It’s been 80 years since the Orlando branch of the Boys & Girls Club opened its doors.

To celebrate, they have unveiled a mural featuring some notable alumni.

Watch: New computer center at Orlando Boys & Girls Club to help families with internet access

It includes Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Ken Robinson the CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities, Maryah Sullivan who was named the National Youth of the Year in 2014 and former police chief Orlando Rolon.

“As a 15-year-old, I had no idea that I would have the opportunity to serve on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club here in Central Florida,” Demings said.

Read: Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida takes step toward building new Winter Garden home

Since 1944, the Boys & Girls Club chapter has helped over 130,000 students.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.