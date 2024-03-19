‘Orlando’s Best BBQ’ winner swaps food truck for brick-and-mortar
Sarah Kinbar,WFTV.com News Staff
·1 min read
Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
Tyler Brunache had a solid three-year food truck run with Smokemade Meats + Eats, and said he’s “super excited to stop doing pop-ups, have our own place, and finally be open after all the hurdles we have to go through.”
He’ll open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant on March 22 at 1400 S. Crystal Lake Drive in the neighborhood known as Curry Ford West near the Hourglass District.
Brunache’s parents Yvon and Michelle Brunache bought the property in October 2022 through their holding company MDMC LLC. The couple also owns Apopka-based construction company MIE Inc. and have been very involved in the tenant improvements.
