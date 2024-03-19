Orlando’s affordable housing market sees slight improvement

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando’s affordable housing picture is improving slightly, according to a new report — but experts say the area still has a long way to go.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s annual report ranked metro Orlando as having the fourth-highest deficit of affordable housing among the top 50 metro areas in the country.

That’s slightly better than in 2023, when Orlando had the second-highest deficit.

