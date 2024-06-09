Original Milan bridge had rare design

The original Saline River Bridge in Milan was a fixture in the city in the late 1800s. It was also a rare example of a pin-connect Pratt truss "tressel” bridge of which few examples exist anywhere in the U.S. today.

The “Murals for Milan” beautification project features a photo of the original Saline River Bridge located in the downtown area on Wabash Street, and shows the bridge as it appeared (facing north) in 1900.

The Sixth Street Bridge, spanning over 544 feet, is one of the longest pin-connected Pratt truss bridges still in existence. The same design was used for the original Saline River Bridge in Milan, built in 1889.

The original Saline River Bridge was built by the Massillon Bridge Company of Massillon, Ohio, in February, 1889, at a cost of $275.

A walkway on the east side allowed pedestrians to follow River Street, which was also part of U.S. Highway No. 23 (now Wabash Street), without getting wet.

The bridge was demolished in 1936 as part of Milan's makeover by automobile manufacturer Henry Ford, so he could construct a reservoir and dam by diverting the Saline River to a new channel.

As written by Kenneth Dodge in his "River Raisin Assessment," published in 1998, Henry Ford and the Ford Motor Co. constructed hydroelectric facilities at existing dams and built several new dams in the River Raisin watershed and throughout southeastern Michigan during the two decades prior to the end of World War II.

Small factories constructed at these sites made automobile parts for Detroit-area assembly plants.

Starting in the 1940s, the Ford Motor Company operated hydroelectric facilities and small auto parts factories located in Brooklyn, Sharon Hollow, Manchester, Clinton, Tecumseh, Dundee, Saline, Milan and Macon. All these hydroelectric facilities, except for Sharon Hollow, have been retired.

The Massillon Bridge Company was founded by Joseph Davenport in 1869. The company became incorporated in 1887 and continued successful operations through the early 1900s. It built numerous pin-connected Pratt truss bridges throughout the Midwest.

A pin-connected Pratt truss bridge is a version of the basic truss bridge. A Pratt truss includes vertical members and diagonals that slope down towards the center. The Pratt truss was invented in 1844 by Thomas and Caleb Pratt. Most were built between 1844 and the early 20th century.

Bridge design experts say pinned joints do not transfer any force across the joint, whereas bolted or welded connections are “moment connections” where force is transferred. Thus, the simple, pinned beams do not have to be as large, since they are not resisting the forces trying to make the members rotate about the joint.

The Massillon Bridge Company-built, original Saline River Bridge, was predated by one of the most interesting and preserved bridges in Michigan – Kent County’s Sixth Street Bridge, which is located in Grand Rapids and runs over the Grand River.

A dedication was held on July 23, 1937, for the “new Saline River Bridge."

— Tom Adamich is president of Visiting Librarian Service, a firm he has operated since 1993. He also is project archivist for the Greening Nursery Co. and Family Archives and the electric vehicle awareness coordinator at Monroe County Community College.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: The first Saline River Bridge existed from 1889-1936