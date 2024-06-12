Orient-Macksburg Schools plan to dissolve district. What's next for the students?

A school district in southwest Iowa voted to shutter its doors, making it the first district-wide closure in a decade for the state of Iowa.

According to the meeting agenda, the school board discussed the dissolution process during its meeting Monday. The board voted unanimously to start the process to dissolve the district during the meeting, according to the Creston News Advertiser.

Why is Orient-Macksburg school district closing?

Dwindling enrollment, staffing issues and financial struggles forced the board to dissolve the school district, according to KCCI.

For the 2021-2022 school year, Orient-Macksburg had 149 students from pre-school to 12th grade. Some grades had as few as three students during the 2023-2024 school year, according to enrollment data from the Iowa Department of Education.

Where will the Orient-Macksburg students go to school?

The district will continue to operate for the 2024-2025 school year. It is still being determined where students will attend school starting in August 2025.

There is also a daycare leasing space from the district that enrolls close to 70 kids. The owner of the daycare told KCCI that she is unsure what will happen to her business in light of the closure.

The district is forming a committee to determine which districts students will attend once the closure is implemented.

The district already shares some classes with the Nodaway Valley Community School District.

Where is the Orient-Macksburg Community School District?

Orient, Iowa, where the school district is located, is just over an hour southwest of Des Moines. The town of Macksburg, which merged with Orient, is roughly 13 miles east of Orient. Orient reported around 390 people in the 2020 Census, while Macksburg had just over 100 people.

What was the last Iowa school district to dissolve?

If Orient-Macksburg dissolves, it would be the first district to do so since voters agreed to dissolve the Corwith-Wesley district for the 2015-2016 school year.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Orient-Macksburg to dissolve school district. What happens next?