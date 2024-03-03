Organizers gather in Scranton for Annual Dignitary Dinner

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the month of the Irish, and St. Patrick is already being honored all across northeast Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, organizers and a lucky few gathered in the Electric City to celebrate and honor all those who helped bring the largest annual celebration in Lackawanna County together.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Association of Lackawanna County is holding its Annual Dignitary Dinner in Dunmore and the lucky folks inside are toasting to St. Patrick and their friends.

It’s a sea of green ties and green dresses here in Dunmore, the association is honoring the people who are participating and who organized this year’s St. Patrick’s parade in Scranton for March 9.

People being honored on the grand marshal, organizers, as well as past members of the Lackawanna County Saint Patrick’s Parade Association.

Anybody who grew up in northeast Pennsylvania knows how big of a deal St. Patrick’s Day is and the parade is for Scranton.

A couple of special guests enjoining the night are 28/22 News own Julie Dunphy and Mark Hiller, Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton, and some other elected officials.

28/22 News Reporter Jason LiVecchi also spoke with Gary Duncan, the St. Patrick’s Parade Day Historian to see what his thoughts were about the evening.

“I’m just thrilled to be here thrilled to see the group that we have. This is a family-oriented parade and if you look around this room tonight what you see is family and that’s really what it’s all about,” Duncan explained.

There’s going to be a mass and a two-mile run before the parade on March 9.

