Organizers break ground for Vietnam memorial at Oregon State Capitol

Organizers prepare to break ground for the Vietnam War Memorial at the Oregon State Capitol grounds on Friday.

Thirteen dignitaries lined up with gold-tipped shovels in the southwest corner of Willson Park, digging in unison. They turned over a shovel of dirt five times, once for each branch of United States military service.

The long-awaited but brief groundbreaking ceremony for a Vietnam War Memorial on the Oregon State Capitol grounds took place Friday, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam War Veterans Day, as proclaimed by President Richard Nixon in 1974.

The simplicity of the ceremony, with but a couple of speakers using a bullhorn, understated the importance of the memorial.

"It shows the state cares about the Vietnam veterans," said Jack Frauendiener, a decorated combat veteran who served in Vietnam with the U.S. Coast Guard. "This is pretty special to have one at our state capitol."

Organizers and supporters say it is long overdue. Oregon has other Vietnam memorials, including one in Portland, but Washington and California erected Vietnam memorials at their state capitols in the 1980s. The estimated crowd of 150 people at the ceremony, including a flag line of local American Legion members, seemed to agree.

The memorial site is near the corner of Cottage of State streets, just south of the Oregon World War II Memorial. Like its counterpart, the centerpiece will be a wall with the names of Oregon's fallen.

This wall, though, will be made of 34 black granite columns with six to 12 inches of space between each, to represent the fractured public opinion Americans had about the war, the fractured support service members received upon returning, and their fractured emotions.

Jack Frauendiener, who served in Vietnam with the U.S. Coast Guard, and his wife, Cori, attend the groundbreaking for the Vietnam War Memorial at the Oregon State Capitol on Friday.

Vietnam veterans 'considered second-class citizens'

Frauendiener, the commander of American Legion Post 58 in Stayton, said he will never forget the rude reception he received when applying for a job after returning home and finishing his college degree.

"It wasn't pleasant because of the fact that basically we were considered second-class citizens," he said.

Frauendiener served in Vietnam from January 1964 through March 1966, earning two Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts, medals he doesn't like to talk about. A Silver Star is the third-highest military combat decoration, and a Purple Heart is awarded for being wounded in action.

"When people say you're a hero, I say I served with a lot of heroes," he said. "And I did. I served with a lot of guys who should have been recognized."

The names of nearly 800 service members with Oregon ties who died in Vietnam will be engraved on the columns.

The vision for a memorial at the Oregon State Capitol started nearly seven years ago. Steve Bates, president of the steering committee, helped launch the effort to gain support with an email to several Oregon legislators in mid-2017.

Oregon Rep. Rick Lewis, District 18-Silverton, was one of the first to reply and a member of Friday's shoveling crew. Lewis is a Vietnam War-era veteran, having served stateside in the Army in the late 1960s.

"My heart goes out to Vietnam veterans," Lewis said. "They still don't feel welcome, and I understand it. I'm hopeful this will do something to help with that and give them a place to reflect about the war."

Organizers overcome challenges to build memorial

The memorial site was relocated from the east end of the Capitol grounds to the west end, and the cost has more than doubled since the unveiling of the first design in November 2019.

The pandemic put the brakes on the capital campaign before it could start in 2020, then plans were in limbo while gaining site approval and raising funds took longer than expected.

"We’ve run into some brick walls, and they were pretty big brick walls," Bates said. "But we have found a way to scale them or get around them."

The estimated cost for the memorial is now $5.5 million, with more than $3.6 million budgeted for Phase 1. Also called the column wall construction phase, it includes a bronze sculpture by Portland artist Libby Carruth titled "A Soldier's Return," and a meeting and gathering plaza with benches.

A miniature model of the bronze sculpture created by Portland artist Libby Carruth titled "A Solider's Return." It's in addition to the engraved granite columns.

The sculpture will be placed near where visitors enter the park at the corner of Cottage and State. The soldier depicted will be 1 1/4 times life size, or about 7 feet tall.

The granite columns, to bear the names of about 790 service members with Oregon ties who died in Vietnam, will form an L-shape that mirrors the L-shaped wall of the World War II Memorial. The names include 710 Oregonians recognized by the Department of Defense as being killed in Action in Vietnam, plus another 80 or so servicemen with Oregon ties.

No female service members from Oregon are believed to have died in Vietnam.

The columns, about 6 feet tall and ranging in girth from 18 inches to 2 feet, will be placed to the west and south of the "embracing tree." The Western red cedar has two low-lying branches spread like giant human arms. A viewing deck will be built around the tree to preserve its roots.

The design for Phase I of the Vietnam War Memorial on the Oregon State Capitol grounds includes a set of black granite columns with the names of Oregon's fallen.

The memorial design, by principal landscape architect Mike Abbaté, incorporates the natural setting and existing trees. He said all of the large trees in the area will stay, but a few smaller trees will need to be removed.

Actual construction of the memorial is expected to begin in late spring or early summer and take about 22 weeks. The hope is to celebrate the opening of the memorial on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

As of this week, Bates said the Vietnam War Memorial Fund shows a construction deficit of just over $910,000, with $400,000 from the 2024 Oregon Legislature still to come.

He is keeping his fingers crossed that a grant from a large, unnamed foundation will cover the remaining cost. If not, Bates said an anonymous donor has offered a loan to ensure a fully-funded first phase.

Donations for the memorial project can be made by credit card online at https://ocvvm.com. Checks can be mailed to Vietnam War Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1448, Boring, Oregon 97009.

