Organizer hopes West Des Moines' first LGBTQ pride event will be accessible and affirming

The organizer of what's being called West Des Moines' first-ever LGBTQ pride event said she's hoping to make pride more accessible as well as provide needed affirmation for people.

Val Veiock, owner of Bing's gift shop in Valley Junction, organized the June 30 Valley Junction Pride! event at Railroad Park, 401 Railroad Place. The event, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., also is hosted by about a half dozen local businesses.

"It’s a thing that West Des Moines needs and I think we’re kind of behind the times," Veiock said.

More: This Pride Month, you can support these queer-owned businesses in the Des Moines area

“I want people to feel safe and welcome here, and to stay here," she added, citing recent legislation that LGBTQ advocates have decried.

Veiock's shop sells a yard sign that features a pride flag in the geographic shape of the state of Iowa as well as the words "Love who you love. Be who you are. You belong here."

“To me, pride in Iowa right now means standing up for all the people who can’t stand up for themselves right now. Pride is the opposite of shame. Having a pride event is a safe place for people to feel loved and accepted. They can be themselves," Veiock said.

Pride Month, celebrated in June, commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and the fight for equal rights. Des Moines' largescale Capital City Pride just celebrated its 45th year and events are planned throughout the metro during the month.

“I’m hoping that maybe this hits a different audience,” Veiock said. She said she's hoping the Sunday date and afternoon schedule will bring in more families as well as people who maybe wouldn't travel downtown.

More: What a new docuseries about The Blazing Saddle reveals about Des Moines' LGBTQ history

The event this year will include a pet parade, drag story time, a market of LGBTQ-owned and ally-owned vendors, and a giveaway of banned books by Annie's Foundation.

More information is available at facebook.com/events/3365424020426839?active_tab=about.

Veiock is already making plans to make the Valley Junction event an annual celebration. She said she's hoping to close all of Fifth Street — Valley Junction's main street — for next year's pride events in West Des Moines.

Phillip Sitter covers the western suburbs for the Des Moines Register. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: West Des Moines' first pride event is June 30 in Valley Junction