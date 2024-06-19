Organizations across Middle Tennessee celebrate Juneteenth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday marks the Juneteenth holiday.

Celebrations have been taking place across Middle Tennessee throughout the day, including an event at Fort Negley Park in Nashville that’s working to combine celebration and education.

Juneteenth, or June 19, is a celebration that honors the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, in 1865, bringing the news that African American slaves were free following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation two years prior.

“This is a young holiday, so we are creating the way Juneteenth is celebrated in Nashville moving forward and really all over the county,” said Willie “Big Fella” Sims, the founder of Juneteenth615.

Several events are happening across Nashville to commemorate the Day of Freedom, including Juneteenth615 at Fort Negley Park. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, and will feature vendors, entertainment, remarks from Mayor Freddie O’Connell and a proclamation from the State of Tennessee by Sen. Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville).



“Nashville is a big event town, and a big event town shouldn’t mean just white events or big country events,” said Sims. “This right here is a big event.”

Leading up to this celebration, Juneteenth615 teamed up with local Black-owned businesses for Taste of Freedom Restaurant Week to offer specials priced at $6.19. This includes Kernels Nashville Popcorn on Gallatin Avenue.

“We are the birthplace of the Nashville hot popcorn. You’ve heard of the hot chicken, so we do the popcorn,” said Amber Greer, the co-owner of Kernels Nashville popcorn.

Greer, who is one of three sisters who started the business in 2013, told News 2 the community has rallied to support in honor of the holiday.

“A large order for Vanderbilt just went out. They ordered 150 bags and support a Black-owned restaurant, so we’ve had a few orders like that,” said Greer. “It really means a lot.”

With more than 5,000 people expected to head to Fort Negley to celebrate, organizers said a big emphasis will be on educating younger generations.

“It’s a lot of kids out here and the way they’re doing education now, you can’t really teach them this in school, so we can teach it to them real life, entertain them, and give them some history,” said Sims.

