Organization requests reduction in outdoor lighting during spring peak bird migration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Audubon Texas, an organization that aims to protect birds, requested the State Preservation Board to create a plan to reduce unnecessary outdoor lighting at the Texas State Capitol.

The request specifically referred to spring peak bird migration, which occurs from Monday through May 12; however, the full spring migration period runs through June 15.

“During this time, approximately 1 out of every 3 birds migrating through the United States — millions of birds — will fly through Texas, mostly at night. Unfortunately, birds traversing our state face two significant looming threats: light pollution and building collisions,” a letter from Audubon Texas said.

According to the letter, in 2023, dozens of birds were killed or injured due to suspected building strikes in Austin.

Volunteers inventorying birds as part of the Lights Out Texas campaign. Lights Out helps issue alerts for heavy bird migrations to assist buildings in turning off excess lights to avoid building strikes. (Photo by the Texas Conservation Alliance)

“Texas is home to two of the top three deadliest cities for birds in the United States, given the state’s prominent positioning along the Central Flyway migratory route,” Audubon Texas said in the letter.

In addition to the request sent to the State Preservation Board, Audubon Texas also called on Texans to join its Lights Out, Texas! campaign, which asks residents to eliminate unnecessary outdoor lighting during spring and fall migration periods.

