New organization helps pay for field trips for local kids so they can experience WNY
A new group is helping local kids "get out and about" by paying for field trips that give students experiences outside of school.
A new group is helping local kids "get out and about" by paying for field trips that give students experiences outside of school.
The settlement with the Realtors' association ended guaranteed commissions but could impose new costs on buyers already struggling to break into the market.
The last thing you want to worry about on vacation is paying unnecessary fees. Check out the best credit cards with no foreign transaction fees.
At his best, Snell is one of the hardest pitchers to hit in baseball. But the numbers suggest that some regression is coming.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to discuss all the latest NFL mayhem, including trades, free agency moves, cap casualties and more. The duo start off with the quarterback carousel in Pennsylvania, as Kenny Pickett is a Philadelphia Eagle and Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Fitz and Frank discuss who won each of the trades, why Kenny Pickett may have just tanked his own career, who will start more games for Pittsburgh and more before diving into the Aaron Donald retirement announcement and where he ranks among defenders all-time. The dynamic duo wrap up the first half of the show with the signings of Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry. It's time to dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL free agency so far, as the duo each pick a team that's done well, a team that's disappointed and a team that's completely blown it. Fitz and Frank debate over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and more before finishing off the show with this week's snake draft: the best sports days on the calendar.
The TV personality discusses modern weight loss medications in the ABC special "Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution."
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump file an emergency appeal challenging Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue to prosecute Trump and 18 others on election interference charges now that lead prosecutor Nathan Wade has stepped down.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month, you may be wondering about the landscape of women’s equity. Where are we with pay parity and closing the gender gap? A handful of groundbreaking trailblazers headlined the MAKERS 2024 Conference with some key takeaways: take action, set goals, and be someone others look up to.
Documentation startup Mintlify says dozens of customers had GitHub tokens exposed in a data breach at the start of the month and publicly disclosed last week. Mintlify helps developers create documentation for their software and source code by requesting access and tapping directly into the customer's GitHub source code repositories. In a blog post Monday, Mintlify blamed its March 1 incident on a vulnerability in its own systems, but said 91 of its customers had their GitHub tokens compromised as a result.
Nvidia on Monday announced its new Blackwell GPU for AI and Grace Blackwell Superchip.
The current crop of minivans is quite small, but there's still something for everybody who appreciates the best family-hauling vehicles on the market.
Dalton Del Don examines potential draft values with the upside to make a difference in fantasy baseball leagues.
Which teams should be most excited after a week of NFL free agency?
We drive the refreshed Kia Sorento in its ultimate form: an off-road (ish) three-row SUV with all-terrain tires, new tech, and a whole lot of style.
The postseason begins for most fantasy hoops leagues this week. Dan Titus helps you prep with his top waiver targets and schedule tips.
One of Mercedes-AMG's first standalone EVs will be a four-door sedan with a fastback-like roof line, and it will be built on a new architecture.
Google's Pixel 7a smartphone is on sale for $374 right now ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. That's 25 percent off and the best price we've seen.
The North American Finals of Apex Legends have been postponed after hackers introduced cheats during gameplay.
African financial institutions typically scale their solutions using a mix of local and foreign tech. Appzone is one of the standout local fintech software providers for banks and fintechs, providing better pricing and flexibility. For over a decade, the Nigeria-based Appzone has functioned as an enabler (at payment rails and core infrastructure) within banking and payments, building custom software and software-as-a-service products for over 18 commercial banks and more than 450 microfinance banks across Africa, including Ghana and Kenya.
Due out for 2025, the Grecale Folgore is Maserati's first electric SUV. It's a lot like the gasoline-powered model beyond the drivetrain.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.