Organization files discrimination complaints against Tyson Foods

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — America First Legal announced on Wednesday that it has filed multiple complaints concerning the “employment practices of Tyson Foods,” according to a news release.

The complaints were filed with the Department of Justice, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Iowa Agency.

They involve potential violations of law regarding racial discrimination, discrimination, citizenship and child labor, according to the release.

The AFL says these are the complaints:

A complaint to the DOJ of Immigrant and Employee Rights Section “for alleged discrimination against American citizens”

A federal civil rights complaint to the EEOC “for alleged discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964”

A complaint to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission that “Tyson may be discriminating against American citizens and violating Iowa and other laws” that prohibits the use of child labor in meat packing plants and slaughterhouses.

AFL said in the release it sent a cease and desist letter to Tyson’s CEO and board of directors “demanding compliance with federal employment, immigration, and securities laws.”

The organization alleges that “The Biden Administration’s mass illegal immigration policy has had a devastating impact on American workers and communities,” and companies such as Tyson have encouraged its actions.

“There is ample reason to suspect that Tyson prefers hiring aliens and, as a “joint employer,” alien minors over American citizens throughout its labor supply chain,” the release said.

A reason provided by the AFL was that Tyson had recently “reportedly committed $1.5 million per year for legal aid services for foreign workers” and allowed them to have time off when they had court hearings. AFL claims these benefits are not provided to American workers.

“AFL will keep fighting to protect American citizens, preserve the rule of law, and hold Tyson and other big businesses accountable for compliance without America’s civil rights, immigration, and workplace safety laws,” the release said.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Tyson Foods for comment on the complaints.

“Tyson Foods is strongly opposed to illegal immigration, and we do not allow the employment of anyone under the age of 18 in any of our facilities. Any insinuation that we would discriminate against Americans to hire immigrant workers is completely false,” a Tyson spokesperson said in a statement. “Today, Tyson Foods employs 120,000 team members in the United States, all of whom are required to be legally authorized to work in this country.”

