Organic grocery store Lucky's Market opens second Columbus location

At 8 a.m. Friday, Lucky's Market, an organic grocery store will open its doors in Victorian Village for the first time, marking a big milestone in the Thuber Village Center development.

The 21,000-square-foot grocery store, 747 Neil Ave., is part of Columbus development firm CASTO’s plan to redevelop the Thuber Village center that started in October 2022. This Lucky’s location is the fourth in Ohio.

Lucky’s will offer fresh produce, prepared foods, beer and wine, meat and deli departments, grab-and-go options, made-to-order sandwiches and wellness products. Daily store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

David Saltzman, vice president of Lucky’s, said the neighborhood was a perfect fit for the store because of the area’s growth and development right beside it.

The Saltzman family, which owns Dave’s Markets, a Cleveland retail grocery store, bought Columbus and Cleveland Lucky’s in 2020 after the grocery chain filed for bankruptcy. Columbus’ first Lucky’s location in Clintonville, 2770 N. High St., opened in 2013, before the Saltzman’s acquired the stores.

CASTO previously tore down a Giant Eagle that was in the place of the new Lucky’s with the rest of Thuber Village center. The firm has also developed a CVS in the center that shares a parking lot with Lucky’s and is building 255 apartments.

“The opening of the Lucky's Market Victorian Village is a significant milestone for both CASTO and Lucky's Market,” CASTO wrote in a news release, “This collaboration represents a shared commitment to enhancing the local community and providing residents with convenient access to high-quality groceries.”

A ribbon cutting was held at 5 p.m. Thursday. Saltzman said after the soft opening at 8 a.m. Friday, Lucky’s will offer opening sales to customers.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the community and excited for everyone to see it,” Saltzman said.

