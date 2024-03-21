Oreo to debut new flavor – but it won’t stick around for long. When can you get it?

Oreo is putting its own twist on a beloved fair food.

The new Oreo churro cookie arrives Wednesday, March 27, at stores nationwide for a limited time, the brand said in a news release.

The snack features “churro flavor creme and delicious sugar inclusions” sandwiched between two fried dough-flavored cookies, according to a product description.

Oreo’s new churro cookies will arrive on store shelves March 27, for a limited time. Photo by Nabisco | Oreo

Originating in Spain, churros are enjoyed all over the world and are made with a batter that’s deep-fried then rolled in cinnamon sugar, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. The pastry is sometimes served with chocolate or caramel sauce.

“It probably takes the name churro from the native churra sheep of Iberia, whose horns the pastry resembles after it has been cooked,” historians said.

It’s just the latest limited-edition Oreo to hit store shelves. In December, the brand teased a black-and-white cookie made with a “split of chocolate and vanilla-flavored creme filling,” McClatchy News reported.

In addition, the snack brand introduced peanut butter Oreo cakesters and gluten-free golden Oreos.

“As a brand that champions inclusivity and playfulness, ensuring that we can meet the diverse needs of all our consumers around the world is a priority within our halls,” Anu Raja, marketing director for Oreo, said at the time.

The Oreo churro cookie will be available for a limited time, though the company didn’t say for how long. Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

