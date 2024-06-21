Orem police seeking information in search for sexual assault suspect

OREM, Utah (ABC4) — The Orem Police Department took to social media Thursday afternoon to seek the public’s help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police said they received a call just before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon about an assault that happened in the Orem recreation center.

An image taken from security footage obtained by the Orem Police Department. The man in the image is a suspect in a sexual assault that reportedly happened in the Orem Recreation Center on June 19, 2024. (Courtesy: Orem Police Department)

Police were informed that, in one of the changing rooms of the recreation center, a sexual assault had occurred.

“The adult victim was able to get away, however, identifying the male is still ongoing,” the Orem Police Department said in the social media post.

Police were able to get security camera footage of the suspect, and officers are seeking the public’s help to identify him. The suspect has a tattoo on the back of his right hand that appears to be a skull, according to the footage obtained by police.

Anyone with information that could assist with the case is being asked to contact Detective Williams with the Orem Police Department at dmwilliams@orem.gov.

There is no further information at this time.

