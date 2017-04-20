O’Reilly scandal leaves women wondering: When will it stop?

The news that Bill O’Reilly had been fired brought back memories — not just to those women who had worked with the man, but also to those who had never even met him. Women who have had a version of a Bill O’Reilly in their lives — a man in power, who used that power over women with less. Women who have spent years, decades, listening to these stories — from their own friends and colleagues and from accusers of Supreme Court nominees, presidents and candidates, comedy legends, news executives, news anchors.

These memories dampened any feeling of vindication women might have felt at the dismissal of this particular man. Because, they have learned, the attention subsides but the behavior persists. Sexual harassment is already against the law. It’s already against most corporate rules. It already creates outrage when it’s discovered, and it has cost a good number of men their jobs over the years. And yet… here we are again.

What will it take to make it stop?

There was much talk yesterday about technical fixes. Gretchen Carlson, who started the cascade of Fox News dominoes last summer when she sued then-chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, accusing him of firing her because she rebuffed his advances, believes that is a place to start. Yesterday she tweeted, “The only way to end harassment is to shine a light on it. Ask Congress to pass the Fairness in Arbitration Act. No more silencing women!”

There were also calls for more women at higher levels in corporations, to change the culture, as well as enforcement of existing policies, even — especially — when the offender is powerful and high profile.

“Consequences for poor behavior should be predictable, reliable and certain,” Melina Watts, an environmental activist in Calabasas, Calif., wrote during a robust and ongoing discussion on my Facebook page. “Men who didn’t learn this growing up, would soon figure it out.”

But that leads to the glaring question, what leads men to act this way in the first place? And how to counteract that?

My own first memories of the workplace harassment conversation were watching Anita Hill’s testimony at the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings in 1991, when I was a 30-something reporter at the New York Times — where an editor of mine had once complimented a front page story of mine by joking, “Now people can stop saying you only got this job because you have great legs.”

The next morning, I read Anna Quindlen’s column — one of the ones that would go on to win her the Pulitzer Prize for commentary that year — about women’s feelings of recognition and outrage as they watched.

“Listen to us,” that column began. “You will notice there is no please in that sentence.”

After news of O’Reilly’s dismissal broke, I emailed Anna to ask why so little had changed in 30 years. It has, she said.

“My sons, your sons — they don’t do this,” she wrote back. “There’s much less of this kind of inbred sexism among millennials. Things have changed. The playing field won’t be level but it will be better. And that’s because there has been a continuum. First we didn’t even mention this stuff. Then a few brave souls did and were demonized for it. But now a lot more women speak out, and many more stand behind them, and even corporations, pushed hard enough, act. Maybe when our sons and daughters are running things there will be nothing to have to act upon.”

Maybe. But we have had hope in generational change before. “I thought that would happen with civil rights,” says Jim Carroll, a futurist who is watching this unfold from his office in Toronto, but who notes that Canada too has had its high-profile sexual harassment cases, most notably that of newscaster Jian Ghomeshi at the CBC. “I thought generational change would drive things forward. Looks doubtful.”

That doubt was the root of the muted feelings of victory yesterday, the persistent nagging thought that perhaps the inability to extinguish this kind of behavior is the last — the insurmountable — obstacle to gender parity at work. It’s a dark thought that leads to others — like “Are men really so predatory that Mike Pence is right, and chaperones are the only answer?”