Oregon's 'Internet for All' proposal approved

This map from Oregon's Broadband Office shows broadband serviceable locations in Oregon without high-speed internet (pink dots) and locations that are underserved (blue dots).

Nearly a year after announcing Oregon would receive $688 million for the improvement and expansion of affordable, high-speed internet, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Thursday that the state can now request access to funding to begin administering the program.

A pre-pandemic study estimated 1.7 million Oregonians live in rural areas without access to high-speed broadband.

Nick Batz, director of the Oregon Broadband Office, said while the state generally has good connectivity, establishing access in those under or unserved areas is challenging.

"We're a big state. We're the ninth-largest state by landmass. We have counties bigger than some East Coast states. It's a huge problem," Batz said. "Getting those houses that are at the end of a gravel driveway, at the end of a country road, that are spread out or in rural parts of the state, that is what we are being tasked with doing."

Batz said 111,000 locations in Oregon are unserved, meaning there is no broadband service at all or speeds are below 25 megabits per second downstream and 3 megabits per second upstream.

Another 52,000 locations fall in the underserved category, defined as locations without speeds of at least 100 Mbps downstream and 20 Mbps upstream.

"We are at a transformative moment here in making sure that we are serious about making sure every American, every Oregonian has access to high-speed internet," Gov. Tina Kotek said during a press conference Thursday.

The federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program is a more than $42 billion state grant program aimed at ensuring the expansion reaches every person in the country by the end of the decade.

In the year since the funding announcement, Oregon submitted a five-year action plan and a two-part initial proposal. The second part of the state's initial proposal outlines how the state would spend the money and select subgrantees to expand access to unserved and underserved locations in Oregon.

According to the Oregon Broadband Office, the BEAD program is expected to be implemented over four years and completed in 2028.

The office is still in its "rebuttal phase" of the "challenge phase" where nonprofits, local governments, tribal nations and internet service providers can challenge whether a location is unserved, underserved or served.

Final determinations on locations eligible for funding will be made between June 30 and Aug. 22.

The information will be submitted to the NTIA, and Batz estimates it will take another two to four months to receive a "master list" of every location in Oregon that will be eligible for the funding.

"Every single county in this state has unserved and underserved locations," he said. "It's not just Eastern Oregon, it's not just Southern Oregon, it's not the Southern Coast. It is every single county in the state of Oregon."

With the approval of the second part of the state's proposal, Batz' office also can move forward in determining how those locations will receive funding.

The state will have a year to have a final proposal approved by the NTIA to receive the full $689 million and award the funds to the subgrantees selected.

Kotek celebrated being "one of the early states" to have its proposal approved. Oregon joined Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Washington and West Virginia in having NTIA approval.

"This moment in the process allows us to say we've gotten the green light to go out there and develop that grant program to make sure we can provide reliable broadband internet access to all unserved and underserved communities here in Oregon," she said.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon's 'Internet for All' proposal approved