Oregon's first licensed paralegals will provide family and housing law legal assistance

Oreogn Supreme Court Chief Justice Meagan Flynn swears into the Oregon State Bar the state's first group of licensed paralegals.

Ten licensed paralegals were sworn into the Oregon State Bar on Friday in one of the first programs of its kind, to provide legal help in family law or landlord-tenant matters, two areas with the largest unmet need, according to the state bar.

According to the Oregon State Bar, 84% of Oregonians arrive in court with family and housing issues without legal assistance.

Nine of the 10 graduates are legal assistants at Stahancyk, Kent & Hook, a family law and estate planning firm in Portland.

Sanam R. vonKaenel said she has wanted to be a lawyer since she was in the fourth grade. She worked as a paralegal specialist while she was in the U.S. Army and eventually joined Stahancyk, Kent & Hook as a legal assistant.

Sanam vonKaenel is sworn into the Oregon State Bar on Friday as a licensed paralegal.

vonKaenel said she is happy to focus on family law and help people "going through times in their lives that are pretty difficult."

"When we have cases they take a very long time. Oregon just has a really big backlog," she said. "The intent of this program was just to offer more assistance."

vonKaenel said she was excited to see Oregon offer a middle ground between hiring an attorney and navigating things alone.

Chief Justice Meagan Flynn swore in 10 licensed paralegals to the bar at the Oregon Supreme Court on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Salem, Ore.

The state Supreme Court granted approval in 2022 for the program.

Candidates for licensed paralegals have to have either a degree from an approved paralegal program, a bachelor's degree, or graduated from an American Bar Association-accredited law school.

Education waivers also are available for applicants who have a minimum of 5 years of full-time paralegal experience or are a certified or military paralegal.

They also were required to complete 20 hours of courses 18 months before they were licensed, take a learning and ability assessment and character assessment, and submit a portfolio of their work.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on X @DianneLugo

