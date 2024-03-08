Oregon's 2024 legislative session comes to an end

The 2024 legislative session ended at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, three days before the Sunday deadline for the 35-day short session.

While hundreds of bills were introduced, lawmakers were clear from the beginning that their primary goals were to address the state’s addiction crisis and housing shortage.

Gov. Tina Kotek introduced a single bill in hopes of boosting housing production and meeting her goal of building 34,000 new units a year. And Democrats and Republicans introduced versions of legislation to re-introduce criminal penalties for possession of illicit drugs, rolling back a key component of Measure 110.

Lawmakers passed House Bill 4002, the bill recriminalizing possession of small amount of drugs on March 1. The bill asks counties to commit to making deflection and diversion programs available and creates a new misdemeanor that places those arrested under mandatory probation first. If probation is revoked, the individual could face 180 days in jail.

The governor said in a prepared statement Thursday night that she intends to sign HB4002 within 30 days.

"My office will work closely with each implementing authority to set expectations, specifically in response to the Criminal Justice Center’s Racial Equity Impact Statement, which projected disproportionate impacts to communities of color and the accompanying concerns raised by advocates," Kotek said.

The law, she said, will require "commitment from state and local government to uphold the intent that the legislature put forward: to balance treatment for individuals struggling with addiction and accountability."

Kotek’s priority housing package was approved Monday. The package of bills directs more than $300 million toward housing and allows cities a one time expansion of their Urban Growth Boundary. The bill also creates a brand new Housing Accountability and Production Office and a $75 million loan fund.

Despite tackling "some big thorny issues" as described by Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, in a brief speech Thursday night, lawmakers reached bipartisan agreement in major policy areas and despite the Oregon Supreme Court confirming just a day before the session that 10 of Oregon's Senate Republicans will be barred from running for reelection.

Members of the Senate wave to the House of Representatives as Sine Die is enacted to adjourn the 2024 legislative session on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore.

Other bills approved during the short session

Lawmakers this week passed historic campaign finance reform, introducing contribution limits to Oregon. The state is one of only five without them. Lawmakers approved the bills with two different ballot initiatives looming that would have asked voters to approve campaign finance reform on November’s ballot.

Other bills approved addressed the growing use of artificial intelligence, requiring the disclosure of the use of AI in political materials and creating a task force to study and propose additional policies around the technology.

Lawmakers also updated rules around school employee relationships with former students, following a lawsuit brought against the Salem-Keizer School District. They also opened the possibility for schools to add cameras to school bus stop arms, and updated the state’s stalking law.

For wildfire victims, lawmakers passed a bill to eliminate taxes on money awarded to them by wildfire lawsuits and another bill to allow victims to rebuild their homes and pay property taxes based on the value before a wildfire.

With the session adjourned, Kotek will have 30 days to consider the bills on her desk.

Among legislation that failed were bills addressing book bans in school districts, an effort make Pacific Standard Time permanent, and a bill to provide the city of Salem $6 million to offset lost tax revenue from the large amount of state property in the city

Fahey formally elected House Speaker

Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, speaks during the final moments of the 2024 Legislature and her election as Speaker of the House.

Before ending the session, the Oregon House of Representatives also formally elected their next House Speaker: Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene. House Speaker Dan Rayfield made a speech ahead of his formal resignation, which he announced before the session. Rayfield is running for Oregon attorney general.

“Democracy requires hard work and commitment. What we do here in this building is unquestionably some of the most meaningful work any of us can do on behalf of Oregonians,” said Rayfield. “Looking back on the incredible progress we made this session on housing, addiction, and community safety, I leave the Speakership knowing our work will create positive ripples and opportunities for all families and communities across the state for years to come.”

Fahey thanked Rayfield for the "tone and expectations" he set over past two years as Speaker and for her colleague's trust and confidence.

She urged lawmakers to remember they weren't just legislators, but the "voice of the people."

