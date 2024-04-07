Oregon Zoo sees first California condor egg hatchings of 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven California condor eggs have hatched at the Oregon Zoo, furthering the organization’s efforts to preserve the critically-endangered species.

The eggs first arrived at the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation on Jan. 22. Earlier this month, the Oregon Zoo announced the chicks had finally hatched in March.

Since then, Travis Koons, the zoo’s Curator of Birds, Reptiles and Native Conservation, said the birds have had “an incredible season so far.”

“All seven chicks are eating well and growing stronger every day,” Koons added in a statement. “They’re just little fuzzballs now, but in a year or two they’ll be spreading some enormous wings and soaring through the open sky.”

The Oregon Zoo said there are only 500 California condors left in the world, but more chicks are expected to hatch in the Jonsson Center soon.

According to the zoo, the chicks will remain with their parents for at least eight months before relocating to pre-release pens for a year. Afterwards, they will move to wild release sites in California and Arizona with other “free-flying condors.”

The species was first listed as endangered in 1973. By 1982, there were a total of 22 condors in the world.

