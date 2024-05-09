Oregon youth correctional facility escapee back in custody, police still searching for others

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man who escaped from a Woodburn youth correctional facility in late February was taken back into custody Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the Oregon Youth Authority, Xavier Swimm, along with Angel Diaz-Barrera and Julian Diaz-Navarro, all age 19, escaped from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility on Feb. 18.

However, officials managed to apprehend Swimm, who is currently being held at Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center in Idaho.

Law enforcement is still searching for Diaz-Barrera and Diaz-Navarro.

Swimm was serving time for second-degree attempted assault and aggravated harassment, Diaz-Barrera was serving time for first-degree robbery and carrying and use of a dangerous weapon, and Diaz-Navarro was serving time for first-degree attempted assault and carry and use of a dangerous weapon.

Anyone who sees Diaz-Barrera and Diaz-Navarro or has information about their escape is asked to call police.

