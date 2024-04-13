Oregon wolf population flat for fourth straight year after 33 human-caused deaths in 2023

Frazier Mountain Pack wolves — including a pup born in 2023 — caught on a trail camera in June 2023 near their den on private lands in Union County.

For the fourth year in a row, Oregon's wolf population stayed almost exactly the same, according to the annual wolf report released Friday.

The minimum number of wolves roaming the state in 2023 was 188, but after Oregon donated 10 wolves to Colorado to jump start its population, that number dropped to 178, the same as 2022.

Oregon's wolf population was 175 in 2021 and 173 in 2020, after typically showing double-digit growth in previous years.

The main reason population growth has been slow is human-caused deaths. Of the 36 wolf mortalities in 2023, 33 were human-caused. Wolves were killed for attacking livestock, by poaching and in car collisions. In 2022, a total of 17 Oregon wolves were killed by humans.

“The amount of poaching and other suspicious deaths is alarming, impacts our conservation goals and could affect our ability to manage wolves in Oregon,” said Bernadette Graham-Hudson, ODFW wildlife division administrator.

This annual count is based on verified wolf evidence such as visual observations, tracks and remote camera photographs. The actual number of wolves in Oregon is higher, as not all individuals present in the state are located during the winter count.

Wolves still expanding

Despite the flatline growth of the population overall, officials said wolves continue to expand into the western half of the state. The number of wolves in the western half increased by 41% in 2023, up from 39% in 2022.

A map by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows areas of known wolf activity in the state.

At this point, 25% of Oregon's wolves live west of highways 395/78/95, where they are protected by the federal Endangered Species Act. The rest are clustered in the northeast part of the state, where they are not protected under the ESA.

"Collar activity showed wolves continue to disperse to western Oregon and adjacent states in 2023, again demonstrating the connectivity and long-term health of the Rocky Mountain wolf population," ODFW said in a news release.

Wolves killed by humans

Wolves died in a variety of ways in 2023, with more than ever killed by humans.

One wolf in the Logan Valley Pack was lawfully shot for personal safety, while four wolves were killed in separate motor vehicle collisions. Sixteen wolves were killed for "chronic livestock depredation."

Eight wolf deaths are under investigation by Oregon State Police in eastern Oregon. An adult from the Cornucopia group was shot in Baker County and seven wolves died from poison.

The deaths of four wolves are being investigated on the west side of the state.

Wolf attacks on livestock remains a problem in Oregon

In 2023, there were a total of 73 attacks on livestock by wolves. That number was down slightly from 2022 and 2021.

However, attacks on livestock on the easternmost part of the state were up 27%, the report said. That led to a high number of wolves lethally removed.

"Livestock producers implemented non-lethal measures to minimize depredation prior to any department approval of wolf lethal removal," the report said. Sixteen wolves in five packs were lethally removed in response to chronic depredation in eastern Oregon in 2023.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture awarded grants totaling $477,661 to 11 counties for non-lethal preventative measures and compensation for attacks on livestock.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon wolf population flat after 33 human-caused deaths in 2023