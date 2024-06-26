Oregon wildfire updates: Darlene 3 Fire brings level 3 evacs, Deschutes River reopens

There are multiple active wildfires burning around Oregon. Here’s the latest on the most active incidents.

Darlene 3 Fire brings level 3 evacuations outside La Pine

The Darlene 3 Fire burning outside La Pine was listed at 2,415 acres and 30% contained Wednesday morning.

The fire, which ignited Tuesday afternoon and grew rapidly, is only a mile outside La Pine and brought a flurry of evacuation orders and warnings which remain in place.

A level 3 evacuation order — meaning “go now” — remains in place on the east side of town and east of Highway 97. An evacuation map can be found here. A Red Cross evacuation center was set up at La Pine High School.

“The cause is actively being investigated,” Central Oregon Fire Information said Wednesday.

A type 3 firefighting team took command of the blaze Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment.

“The focus today is keeping the fire within its current footprint,” COFI said. “Winds are expected to test lines.”

Indeed, dry winds with guests up to 25 mph are forecast for Wednesday, with winds dying down slightly on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Long Bend Fire reaches 60% containment, Deschutes River closure lifted

Firefighters have increased containment to 60% on the Long Bend Fire located roughly 2 miles southwest of Maupin on the west side of the Deschutes River.

The fire was listed at 1,024 acres on Wednesday.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office reduced the evacuation notice to level 1 — meaning “get ready” — for a large swath of the impacted area.

Additionally, the Deschutes River closure from Harpham Flat Campground to Maupin has been lifted. The two campgrounds also have reopened.

Strong progress on Upper Applegate Fire

Progress continued Tuesday on containing the Upper Applegate Fire burning in southern Oregon south of Jacksonville.

The fire hasn’t grown recently and remains at 890 acres. Level 2 evacuation warnings remain in effect south of the small town of Ruch.

Fire crews are conducting controlled burns around the edges of the fire to limit its fuel in the surrounding areas.

“Overnight, crews were able to conduct burning operations on the eastern edge of the fire. These efforts help bring the fire edge to the indirect lines established around the fire,” a morning report said. “Mop up efforts continue along the southern portion of the fire.”

