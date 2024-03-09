Oregon’s unemployment rate rose in January

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate ticked up another notch in January, when it rose from 4% in December to 4.1%.

The national rate was at 3.7% both months.

“Still, that is a low unemployment rate by historical standards in Oregon,” Gail Krumenauer, Employment Department economist, told reporters during a virtual briefing on Wednesday, March 6.

Comparable records go back to 1976.

Since October 2021, the statewide rate has hovered in a range between a record-tying 3.4% and 4.2%. Oregon recorded a record-low rate of 3.4% in the final months of 2019 and early 2020 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when the rate shot up to a one-month high of 13.2% in April 2020.

