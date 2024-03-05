Oregon state parks see second-busiest year on record as outdoors stays busy

People gather at the beach during the 2020 Labor Day weekend during the pandemic in Pacific City. Visits to Oregon's state parks in 2023 plateaued at a historically high level.

The great outdoors boom continues in Oregon.

Oregon’s state parks posted their second-busiest year on record in 2023, trailing only the pandemic-fueled 2021 season for the number of visits.

The park system saw an estimated 52.2 million day-visits to 180 parks, historic sites and natural areas last year. That was slightly higher than 2022’s total of 52.1 million but short of the record of 53.6 million set in 2021.

Visitors also logged 2.9 million camper nights last year, also down just slightly from a record-high of 3 million in 2021.

The numbers show that while Oregon is no longer setting new records for visits each year, something that happened throughout the 2010s, it has plateaued at a historically high level.

That high usage has meant campsite reservations remain difficult to score, especially in the summer. Trials at Silver Falls and Smith Rock remain as crowded as ever.

"It can be difficult to find reservations at the most popular campgrounds or find a parking spot in the middle of summer at a popular site," Oregon Parks and Recreation Department spokeswoman Stefanie Knowlton said. "Rangers and support staff work very hard to keep the parks clean and safe while providing educational and recreational opportunities."

Oregon’s Parks and Recreation Department has made a priority of adding capacity. Fifty new campsites are scheduled to open at both Silver Falls and Champoeg state parks in coming years. A new visitor center and parking is coming to Smith Rock. But, the park system remains stretched.

Day-use at Oregon Coast, valley parks increases in 2023

Last year’s high number of visits was due mostly to an uptick at the Oregon Coast and at the Willamette Valley and Rogue Valley parks.

Coast parks, across a total of 84 sites, saw 29.97 million visits in 2023, up from 28.8 million a year ago. The 2021 record was 31.4 visits.

Sites that saw more visitors in 2023 included Ecola, Oswald West and Harris Beach state parks. Harris Beach was the most visited park in the state with 1.78 million visits.

The number of visits to valley parks, which includes sites like Silver Falls and Champoeg, reached a new record — 11.8 million.

The only area down slightly was in the mountains and eastern Oregon region, which saw 10.4 million visits, down from 11 million in 2021 and 10.7 million in 2022.

Camper visits miss Oregon record in 2023, but not by much

Three years — 2019, 2022 and 2023 — are in a virtual tie for the second-most camper nights at state parks at 2.9 million.

Last year might well have broken the all-time record, but two of the most popular sites, Beverly Beach and Bullards Beach, were closed last fall.

A sign marks the Detroit Lake Recreation Area's campground as full in this Statesman Journal file photo.

Parks that saw a big increase included some in the mountains region — Detroit Lake and Milo McIver state parks, along with Prineville Reservoir and Lake Owyhee state parks in eastern Oregon.

Fort Stevens State Park continued to be Oregon’s busiest campground, with 350,000 camper nights, followed by South Beach at 217,000.

Oregon bill to protect park rangers failed in 2023

Parks officials said in a news release that hiring continues to be difficult for the park rangers needed to manage the parks at such high visitation levels.

Parks is hoping to hire 250 seasonal rangers and ranger assistants this season and is currently taking applications.

The Statesman Journal reported on an uptick in assault and hostility directed at park rangers in 2022, and that trend appears to have continued in 2023.

"Anecdotally, it appears to be about the same," Knowlton said. "As an agency, we are concerned about the safety of our staff, particularly, those who are enforcing administrative rules in parks."

The issue got bad enough that the state Legislature introduced legislation to increase penalties for assaults committed against parks and recreation employees. However, it did not pass.

"We are considering other options for introducing legislation in 2025 that addresses some of the concerns around safety for our staff and working across state agencies to consider public employee safety more broadly," Knowlton said.

"In general, visitors are recreating responsibly, having a great time and not creating safety concerns. But a small percentage increasingly struggle, and that has an impact on rangers and visitors."

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon state parks see second-busiest year on record in 2023