Oregon Route 126 closed east of Florence after reported traffic accident

A reported accident Sunday on Oregon Route 126 east of Florence caused the road to close in both directions, according to the state department of transportation. As of 3:30 p.m., the road was still closed as officers responded to the scene.

The closure was reported around 3 p.m. on Sunday, about six miles east of Mapleton, between Florence and Eugene. On-scene reports indicate that the accident involved at least two vehicles. The number of injuries was unknown as of 3:30 p.m.

The highway, a major route in the area, was busier than usual due to the popular "Rhody Fest" Rhododendron Festival in Florence, which had been expected to draw increased traffic volume on the highway.

ODOT officials urged drivers to seek alternative routes and expect delays as emergency responders work to clear the scene and investigate the incident. There was no estimated time for when the highway would reopen.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Route 126 closed east of Florence after traffic accident