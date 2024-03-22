Oregon Rep. Bowman elected as House majority leader for 2025 session

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon House Democrats elected a new majority leader on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 legislative session.

Rep. Ben Bowman, a first-term Democrat representing Tigard, Metzger, and South Beaverton will replace Julie Fahey, who is now Speaker of the House.

“I am honored to have been selected by my colleagues to lead the Democratic caucus in the State House as Majority Leader,” Bowman said. “I am grateful to Speaker Julie Fahey for her service to the Caucus as Majority Leader before me, and I look forward to working with her closely as our Speaker.”

House Democratic leadership now includes House Speaker Julie Fahey, Majority Leader Bowman, Speaker Pro Tempore Paul Holvey, and Majority Whip Andrea Valderrama.

“We have an incredibly strong team in place as House Democrats, and I’m excited to work alongside Rep. Bowman and this leadership team,” said Speaker Fahey. “We will continue to work collectively to improve the lives of the Oregonians we represent, now and as we prepare for the 2025 legislative session.”

