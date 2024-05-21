Oregon race between Charlie Conrad, Darin Harbick among key GOP statehouse contests

Darin Harbick and Charlie Conrad are candidates running in the Republican primary for Oregon House District 12.

Residents of District 12 are voting to fill the area’s state representative position and two candidates are running in the Republican primary for the position on Tuesday.

District 12 covers most of eastern Lane County and part of southern Linn County.

Two candidates are running for this position: incumbent Charlie Conrad and Darin Harbick.

Conrad is a Dexter-based public employee with two decades of experience serving communities across Springfield and Lane County in a variety of jobs, from working as a police officer in Springfield to coordinating research for the League of Oregon Cities.

Harbick is a McKenzie Bridge resident who owns a number of businesses, including Harbick Inc., a logging company, Harbick’s Country Inn and Ark77 Recovery Center. He has taken on roles across the community such as serving on the McKenzie School District Board, the Travel Lane County Tourism Board and coaching high school and college basketball.

Harbick raised more than $129,000 for his campaign as of last week, according to Oregon's election financial database, while Conrad raised nearly $69,000.

