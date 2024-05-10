Oregon man wanted as federal fugitive arrested in Winthrop

May 9—An Oregon man wanted as a federal fugitive was arrested Thursday in Winthrop by the U.S. Marshals Service, officials said.

Robert Clark, 36, was wanted on charges that included being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm from a licensee, according to a news release from the Marshals Service. Clark now faces an initial court appearance in Maine, pending extradition back to Oregon to face the federal charges.

The Marshals Service jointly announced the arrest with the Maine Violent Offender Task Force, with assistance from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office. Clark's apprehension came following investigative leads that indicated Clark was in Maine.

"Task Force members were able to identify Clark operating a motor vehicle and were able to safely apprehend him without incident," the Marshals Service said in the release.

Copy the Story Link

Wells man sentenced to 27 years for attacking NYPD officers with machete

Lewiston man who ran amok on a downtown rooftop is a changed man, he says