Oregon man charged for threatening sheriff's deputies in Manchester

An Oregon man staying in a South Kitsap neighborhood was arrested and charged with assault and harassment of a Kitsap County Sheriff's Office deputy after a drunken interaction around midnight Friday.

A bartender at the Manchester Pub called sheriff's deputies after the man, a 55-year-old resident of Springfield, Oregon, was aggressively bothering customers at the bar just before midnight, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest. After the bartender and another customer escorted the suspect to the parking lot and off the bar's property, they told KCSO, the man first urinated on the customer's truck and then continue to swear at the two and make threats, to the extent that the bartender had to lock the pub's front doors and keep all customers inside.

Two deputies arrived and found the suspect at a property just south of the bar, where the suspect had told the bartender he was staying with family. The suspect, who deputies wrote appeared heavily intoxicated, was standing on a balcony and began yelling at the pair. The report states that the suspect yelled to the two deputies, "Guess what? You're done", "I will kill you,", and "I will chase you and kill you," in addition to multiple profanities directed at the two.

The suspect was warned not to return to the bar, and at that point deputies describe the man as running down to street level and around some bushes toward the deputies, with his fists clenched, swaying back and forth "similar to a boxer warming up before a fight."

Deputies then pepper-sprayed the suspect and forcibly handcuffed him, during which the suspect . The suspect then spit on one of the deputies, and he was taken to Kitsap County Jail. He was charged in Kitsap Superior Court Monday with one count of assault against a law enforcement officer and one count of harassment against a law enforcement officer. Both carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Oregon man charged with assaulting deputy in South Kitsap incident