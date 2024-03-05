Oregon legislature passes prescription drug affordability bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bill designed to make prescription drugs more affordable was passed by the Oregon Senate Tuesday, making the governor’s desk its final destination before it becomes law.

House Bill 4113 previously saw bipartisan support in the Oregon House and it received unanimous approval in the Senate, lawmakers said. Proponents of the bill said it will make out-of-pocket maximums easier to reach and lower overall spending people will have to make on prescription medications.

Canby High School student killed by freight train while crossing tracks

“Everybody should be able to afford the medication they need to survive and thrive,” said Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin (D-Corvallis), in a statement. “This legislation will protect Oregonians from undue financial burden and ensure fairness and transparency in health insurance coverage.”

When HB 4113 was originally introduced in the Oregon House last month by Rep. Emerson Levy (D-Central Oregon), he explained in a release that the bill requires insurers to “accept coupons or other third-party payment methods towards the enrollee’s annual deductible to pay for life-saving medicines.”

Push back, petitions arise amid PGE’s ‘unaffordable’ proposed rate increase

Levy said the bill originally came about because some commercial insurance plans aren’t required to put patients’ financial assistance toward their annual deductible, leading some people to discontinue medications that are too expensive. However, once HB 4113 is made law, pending Governor Tina Kotek’s approval, Oregon will join 19 other states that have already passed similar requirements for insurance companies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.