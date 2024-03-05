Oregon Legislature passes nation’s strongest ‘right-to-repair’ bill

The Oregon House passed the nation’s strongest “right-to-repair” bill Monday on a vote of 42 to 13.

The Oregon House passed the nation’s strongest “right-to-repair” bill Monday on a vote of 42 to 13.

The bill makes it easier for consumers and independent repair shops to fix smartphones, computers and other products containing electronics sold in Oregon.

The Oregon Senate passed the bill on Feb. 20. It now goes to Gov. Tina Kotek for her signature.

More manufacturers are requiring product repairs to be made at authorized facilities, and voiding warranties or disabling features if they aren’t.

Authorized repairs can be more expensive, and can encourage people to buy new instead, contributing to e-waste, the bill’s backer said.

“Oregon's Right to Repair Act is about saving Oregonians money and supporting small business growth in Oregon. It provides positive environmental action by reducing e-waste, cutting pollution by manufacturing less waste and creating an after-market inventory of products to close the digital divide across our state,” said Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the bill's chief sponsor in the Senate.

“Oregonians deserve to have affordable and sustainable options for repairing their electronics instead of throwing them away or replacing them," Sollman said.

The legislation requires electronic manufacturers to make available parts, tools, manuals and documentation consumers and independent repair professionals can use to fix damaged products.

The legislation would make Oregon the first in the nation to address the practice of “parts pairing,” which can be used to inhibit independent and self-repair by reducing functionality of products fixed outside of a manufacturer’s authorized repair network.

Under the bill, parts pairing, under certain conditions, would be prohibited after Jan. 1, 2025.

The bill authorizes the Oregon Attorney General to bring a civil action, with fines of up to $1,000 per day, for violations that occur on or after July 1, 2027.

According to an analysis by OSPIRG, a non-partisan public interest group supporting the bill, being able to fix phones, computers and appliances instead of buying new ones would save the average Oregon household $380 per year, which adds up to $649 million in savings across all Oregon households.

Partly because repair and reuse is so difficult, Oregonians dispose of an estimated 4,800 cell phones every day. E-waste, the fastest growing waste stream in the world, deposits toxic heavy metals including lead, mercury and cadmium into landfills.

“By eliminating manufacturer restrictions, the Right to Repair will make it easier for Oregonians to keep their personal electronics running. That will conserve precious natural resources and prevent waste," said Charlie Fisher, OSPIRG state director. "It's a refreshing alternative to a ‘throwaway’ system that treats everything as disposable.”

Last year, California became the fourth U.S. state — following Colorado, Minnesota and New York — to pass a right-to-repair law.

Thirty-three states and Puerto Rico considered right-to-repair legislation during 2023.

In Oregon, the bill’s passage comes after three previous attempts at similar legislation.

Oregon was the first state to put forth a proposal, in 2019, with House Bill 2688. That bill died in committee.

Backers tried again with HB 2698 in 2021, but that bill also failed to make it out of committee.

In 2023, Senate Bill 542 made it to the Senate floor, but it was sent back to committee, where it too died.

Tracy Loew covers the environment at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon's ‘right-to-repair’ bill passes state Legislature