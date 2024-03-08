Oregon legislative session concludes with housing, education and drug bills poised for governor’s signature

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Legislative session concluded Thursday, with Governor Tina Kotek announcing via a statement she plans to sign into law several key bills related to everything from housing and homelessness to drug recriminalization.

“I commend lawmakers for a productive session with bipartisan successes and a strong focus on the top issues facing Oregonians,” Kotek said.

The notable bills include those related to campaign finance reform, education, a package of bills to stabilize Oregon’s housing crisis and increase housing production and a bill that would reverse the drug decriminalization enacted by the voter-approved Measure 110 in 2020.

