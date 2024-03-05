Oregon lawmakers send Gov. Tina Kotek's $376M housing package to her desk for signature

Lawmakers have passed Gov. Tina Kotek's priority legislation to accelerate housing construction, directing $376 million to various housing sectors and initiatives. Senate Bills 1530 and 1537 now head to her desk for her signature.

"Oregonians are struggling under the pressure of an increasingly unaffordable housing market," Kotek said in a statement Monday. "After hearing this concern directly from Oregonians from across our state last year, I knew we had to make major progress on our housing crisis during this year’s legislative session," Kotek said in a statement Monday.

On her first day as governor, Kotek set a goal to build 36,000 homes per year in Oregon after a 2022 Oregon Housing Needs Analysis ranked the state fourth in the country in underproducing housing and estimated it would need to add more than 550,000 units over the next 20 years to meet demand.

The legislation called the Emergency Housing Stability and Production Package came together with input from Kotek's Housing Advisory Production Council, which recommended solutions to reduce production barriers. Hundreds submitted testimony in support and against the bill.

SB1537, the policy bill, passed Monday in the House by a 48-8 vote, and SB1530, the budget bill, passed by a 51-6 vote. The Senate passed both bills on Feb. 29.

The package grants cities a one-time expansion of their Urban Growth Boundaries: 50 acres for cities under 25,000 people, 100 acres for cities over 25,000 and 300 acres for the metro area. Cities would be required to make 30% of housing in expanded areas affordable in order to expand the Urban Growth Boundary and also would also be required to demonstrate their need for housing and land.

To boost moderate-income housing units the package establishes a $75 million revolving loan fund

"Local jurisdictions will get flexible funding to close the gap on building housing we need in every community across the state," said Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Portland, said about the fund. "This replenishable fund is a smart and exciting concept and our $75 million investment today is an important start to helping make sure we have sustained support for housing now and in the future."

A $94 million allocation also is included for 44 "shovel-ready" projects across the state, $18 million for 27 recovery housing projects, $29 million to three organizations to purchase and develop affordable housing, $24.5 million for "healthy and safe homes," $65 million for emergency shelters and project turnkey sites, and additional investments.

Sen. Kayse Jama, D-Portland, last week urged lawmakers to support SB1537 saying the housing crisis required urgency, compassion and efficiency.

“We can debate costs of the housing crisis all day long, but there is no debate about the suffering of unhoused Oregonians,” said Jama, chair of the Senate Committee on Housing and Development.

The package had bipartisan support in both chambers.

“Oregon’s housing crisis demands quick and effective action from the Legislature," said Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City. "The governor has laid out an aggressive goal on housing production. This suite of bills will help us begin chipping away at these production targets in my district and in communities across the state."

