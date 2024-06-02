Oregon Heritage Commission awards $75k to Oregon museums

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — About $75,000 in grants were awarded to 15 Oregon museums to help aid in collection, preservation, interpretation and heritage tourism.

The grants came from the Oregon Heritage Commission as part of the Oregon Museum Grant program.

Amounts ranged from $1,052 to $8,000 at museums across the state.

There were three museums awarded in Washington and Multnomah counties:

Five Oaks Museum was awarded $5,682 to preserve and honor documents, scrapbooks and artifacts related to Patricia Whiting, the first Filipina to serve in the Oregon House of Representatives.

Gresham Historical Society was awarded $6,468 to rehouse, assess damages and update records for 75 textiles impacted by a sprinkler during a building fire.

Hellenic-American Cultural Center and Museum was awarded $2,700 to collect oral histories and create a video about the Portland Greek Festival.

The museum grant program is offered annually by the Oregon Heritage Commission as part of the Oregon Heritage program at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

