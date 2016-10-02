Oregon gubernatorial candidate apologizes for saying educated women are not 'susceptible' to abuse

An Oregon gubernatorial candidate issued a lengthy apology over the weekend after suggesting educated women are not “susceptible” to sexual or domestic abuse.

At a debate in Portland on Friday night, Bud Pierce, a Republican who is challenging Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, the Democratic incumbent, said, “A woman that has great education and training and a great job is not susceptible to this kind of abuse by men, women, or anyone.”

Both candidates had been asked by an audience member to respond to a recent report that found more than half of the state’s women and girls have reported being the victim of some form of domestic or sexual violence.

Pierce, whose answer elicited boos from the crowd, tried to clarify his comments on stage.

“OK, so powerful women have access to lawyers and courts and go at it,” he said. “But the women who are most vulnerable are poor women who don’t have a place to turn, because they don’t have shelter, they don’t have family around them. So I would argue that in addition to strong laws and going after every sexual predator and every abuser, that the way we can make women have a better existence and be less susceptible to being harmed is to make them powerful in terms of their job and their opportunity.”

Brown, who had revealed she is a survivor of domestic violence, was dumbfounded by Pierce’s answer.

“I’m honestly not sure where to start,” she said. “I grew up in a middle-class family. I went to law school. I know what it feels like to be paid less — substantially less — than the male lawyer in the office next to me. This is not just about power; it’s about making sure that people are not discriminated against because of their gender, because of their race and because of their sexual orientation.”

Following the debate, Pierce released a statement apologizing for his comments.

“As a physician who began medical school almost 40 years ago and has seen many patients including women of domestic violence, I know that any women, regardless of economic status, can be subject to domestic violence and sexual abuse,” he said. “Sexual and physical abuse is morally wrong, is against the law, and must be opposed with all efforts.”

Update: @BudPierce4Gov issued a written statement about his domestic violence comments and apologized to @KateBrownForOR pic.twitter.com/OUKHlWTmIy — John Tierney (@jtierney6) October 1, 2016





Pierce continued: “Women living in severe poverty may be prevented from separating from their abuser because of economic dependency. What can be done? Continue to do everything possible to change our culture to one that respects all individuals and does not tolerate nor condone any abuse. Lift the fortunes of the poor so that they never feel compelled to remain in an abusive relationship for economic reasons. And more needs to be done to focus on the critical problem which is the unfortunate culture of a segment of men and women who resort to this despicable behavior.”

According to one recent poll released in early September, Brown holds an 8-point lead over Pierce among likely Oregon voters. A survey taken in late July showed the race between Brown and Pierce in a virtual tie.