Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek asks ethics commission for clarity around first spouse's role

Gov. Tina Kotek and First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson admire Oregon artworkhanging in Mahonia Hall in September 2023. The governor's office Friday requested the Oregon Government Ethics Commission provide clarity around the role of the First Spouse.

Gov. Tina Kotek Friday afternoon requested official guidance, opinions and advice around the role of the first spouse from the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, which is reviewing a complaint against the governor related to her wife's involvement in her administration.

Chris Warner, Kotek's interim chief of staff, said in a letter to the commission that the state has "very limited documented definitions and guidelines" around the role of the first partner, which "should be clearly defined and transparent."

"The Governor’s Office has been consulting with the National Governors Association on what the best practices are in other states," Warner said.

"We have learned that the modern role of the First Spouse or Partner envisions spouses and partners using their official positions to support the Governor’s priorities or otherwise advance initiatives consistent with a Governor’s vision," he wrote. "Regardless of party affiliation or gender identity, the Governor’s spouse or partner serves a role as a public official to serve all Oregonians."

First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson is not a paid state employee and she does not hold outside employment. She has a master's degree of social work from Portland State University, and Kotek's office confirmed Kotek Wilson has attended behavioral health meetings, attends weekly meetings related to the governor's schedule and travel, and occasionally attends events on behalf of the governor's office.

The two visited every county in the state together during Kotek's first year as governor, and they're visiting all nine of the federally recognized tribal nations in Oregon this year.

A new six-month temporary advisor started last month who has been tasked with exploring "the establishment of the office of the First Spouse" and supporting Kotek Wilson in her official capacity as a public official.

Three of Kotek's top aides abruptly left their positions, and reports tied the departures to Kotek Wilson's involvement in the administration. The governor has declined to discuss the departures.

Questions Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek submitted to the ethics commission

Kotek told reporters Wednesday that there has been no guidance from the OGEC on what is appropriate for the role of a first spouse since the first spouse was made a public official.

She said she hoped the questions and response from the commission would provide clarity for everyone.

The three "preliminary questions" sent to OGEC specifically ask if the first partner can participate and advise on the governor's priorities, and be supported by staff and office resources.

ORS 244.020(6) defines the “First Partner” as “the spouse or domestic partner of the Governor” and encompasses alternative titles such as “First Lady,” “First Husband” or “First Spouse.” The “First Partner” is a “public official.” ORS 244.020(15). May the First Partner, as a public official, participate in the development of, advise on, and/or promote the Governor’s priorities, consistent with the ethical duties required of public officials in ORS Chapter 244? If the First Partner is performing official duties as a public official in the Governor’s Office supporting the Governor’s priorities, may the First Partner be supported by staff and provided other office resources necessary to perform such assigned official duties, consistent with Oregon’s government ethics laws? Many public officials are volunteers who serve Oregon without compensation, such as the thousands of individuals serving on state boards and commissions. The current First Partner is solely a volunteer. Given this set of facts, what other ethical considerations should we consider?

