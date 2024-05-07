Oregon Gov. Kotek signs emergency housing law

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the beginning of Gov. Tina Kotek’s term in office, Oregon’s housing supply was short about 140,000 homes. While the state has made some progress, Kotek said they still have a lot of work to do.

On Monday the governor signed the Emergency Housing Stability and Production Package into law, which will help lawmakers officially secure major investments to increase the housing supply across the state.

“Our undersupply of housing worsens our homelessness crisis, drives up home prices, and makes it harder for Oregonians to live near where they work, play and go to school,” Kotek said at the signing ceremony in North Portland.

Homeless advocate Jimmy Jones highlighted a nearly 23% increase in homelessness between 2020 and 2022 plus another 12% last year.

“The number one primary causal factor is the fact that people just cannot afford to live in their homes,” Jones said. “Almost everyone’s first step into homelessness is triggered by an economic crisis.”

The new housing production bills Kotek signed into law secures $376 million to fund homeless shelters, help renters and boost housing production.

Jodi Hack, the CEO of Oregon Homebuilders Association said the legislation also simplifies building processes, including navigating complex land use laws and allowing cities to expand their urban growth boundaries.

“Oregon has some of the most complicated land use laws in the country,” said Hack. “So for something like this to happen it’s really hard. There are some tough conversations that have to happen. And a governor has to be bold, like Governor Kotek.”

The package includes provisions for interest-free loans to local governments, funding for 44 housing projects that are shovel ready along with 27 recovery housing projects, plus initiative to prevent homelessness in the first place.

