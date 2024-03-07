Oregon’s first AI bills head for Gov. Kotek’s desk

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon’s first bills dealing with artificial intelligence are on their way to Gov. Tina Kotek.

Senate Bill 1571 won final approval Wednesday, March 6, on a Senate vote of 24-5. The House cleared an amended version the previous day, 52-3. It requires disclosure of artificial intelligence, described as synthetic media, when used in campaign advertising and other communications.

South Salem High School on lockdown due to possible shooting in Bush Park area

The bill’s chief sponsor was Sen. Aaron Woods, a Democrat from Wilsonville and a former technology executive.

House Bill 4153 also won final legislative approval Wednesday on a Senate vote of 26-3. The House passed it 52-0 earlier in the week. Sponsored by Rep, Daniel Nguyen, D-Lake Oswego, it sets up a 14-member task force to look at its ramifications. A task force includes members other than legislators.

Disclosure of AI use would be enforced by the Oregon secretary of state, who is the state’s chief elections officer. If the secretary, a candidate for the job, or a supporting or opposing political committee were the subject of a complaint, the attorney general would be empowered to investigate it.

Woman accused of animal cruelty after dog shot in the head ‘execution style’ survives

The AI disclosure bill got political momentum prior to the New Hampshire presidential primary Jan. 23, when a voice mimicking President Joe Biden urged voters not to cast ballots but await the Nov. 5 general election. Biden won the Democratic primary despite his name not being on the ballot, and his campaign said it did not initiate the robocalls to voters. A Democratic political operative, Steve Kramer, later identified himself as the originator of the robocalls.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.