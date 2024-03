These are the Oregon cities and towns with the fastest-growing home prices

(STACKER) — The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $349,216 in February, 4.2% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending February 2024. Data was available for 50 cities and towns in Oregon.

50. Coburg

Typical home value: $551,293

1-year price change: +$13,613 (+2.5%)

5-year price change: +$186,231 (+51.0%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

49. Metolius

Typical home value: $326,142

1-year price change: +$13,649 (+4.4%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: not in a metro area

48. Keno

Typical home value: $299,200

1-year price change: +$13,721 (+4.8%)

5-year price change: +$111,632 (+59.5%)

Metro area: Klamath Falls, OR

47. Lafayette

Typical home value: $427,981

1-year price change: +$13,761 (+3.3%)

5-year price change: +$133,845 (+45.5%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

46. Vida

Typical home value: $492,875

1-year price change: +$13,776 (+2.9%)

5-year price change: +$117,715 (+31.4%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

45. Veneta

Typical home value: $422,226

1-year price change: +$13,880 (+3.4%)

5-year price change: +$149,289 (+54.7%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

44. Boring

Typical home value: $693,088

1-year price change: +$14,237 (+2.1%)

5-year price change: +$199,603 (+40.4%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

43. Dunes City

Typical home value: $585,291

1-year price change: +$14,260 (+2.5%)

5-year price change: +$214,922 (+58.0%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

42. Fossil

Typical home value: $219,909

1-year price change: +$14,403 (+7.0%)

5-year price change: +$89,378 (+68.5%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

41. Reedsport

Typical home value: $305,941

1-year price change: +$14,580 (+5.0%)

5-year price change: +$127,061 (+71.0%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

40. Donald

Typical home value: $449,923

1-year price change: +$14,784 (+3.4%)

5-year price change: +$142,927 (+46.6%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

39. Manzanita

Typical home value: $818,835

1-year price change: +$14,863 (+1.8%)

5-year price change: +$317,819 (+63.4%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

38. Pleasant Hill

Typical home value: $647,975

1-year price change: +$15,449 (+2.4%)

5-year price change: +$209,447 (+47.8%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

37. Yachats

Typical home value: $516,236

1-year price change: +$15,685 (+3.1%)

5-year price change: +$202,090 (+64.3%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

36. Sprague River

Typical home value: $215,722

1-year price change: +$15,963 (+8.0%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Klamath Falls, OR

35. Clackamas

Typical home value: $581,135

1-year price change: +$16,198 (+2.9%)

5-year price change: +$167,784 (+40.6%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

34. Jennings Lodge

Typical home value: $519,040

1-year price change: +$16,938 (+3.4%)

5-year price change: +$142,105 (+37.7%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

33. Irrigon

Typical home value: $294,156

1-year price change: +$16,968 (+6.1%)

5-year price change: +$126,617 (+75.6%)

Metro area: Hermiston-Pendleton, OR

32. Spray

Typical home value: $353,350

1-year price change: +$16,976 (+5.0%)

5-year price change: +$132,436 (+59.9%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

31. Gales Creek

Typical home value: $574,199

1-year price change: +$17,433 (+3.1%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

30. Rockcreek

Typical home value: $630,945

1-year price change: +$17,583 (+2.9%)

5-year price change: +$176,555 (+38.9%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

29. North Powder

Typical home value: $218,633

1-year price change: +$17,912 (+8.9%)

5-year price change: +$89,152 (+68.9%)

Metro area: La Grande, OR

28. Siletz

Typical home value: $401,559

1-year price change: +$18,125 (+4.7%)

5-year price change: +$161,098 (+67.0%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

27. Cannon Beach

Typical home value: $878,477

1-year price change: +$18,218 (+2.1%)

5-year price change: +$356,229 (+68.2%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

26. Tidewater

Typical home value: $377,716

1-year price change: +$18,995 (+5.3%)

5-year price change: +$155,990 (+70.4%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

25. Philomath

Typical home value: $485,376

1-year price change: +$19,063 (+4.1%)

5-year price change: +$169,856 (+53.8%)

Metro area: Corvallis, OR

24. Dundee

Typical home value: $571,655

1-year price change: +$19,143 (+3.5%)

5-year price change: +$183,982 (+47.5%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

23. Crescent

Typical home value: $253,859

1-year price change: +$19,165 (+8.2%)

5-year price change: +$111,467 (+78.3%)

Metro area: Klamath Falls, OR

22. Nehalem

Typical home value: $578,289

1-year price change: +$19,226 (+3.4%)

5-year price change: +$207,225 (+55.8%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

21. Yamhill

Typical home value: $569,931

1-year price change: +$19,367 (+3.5%)

5-year price change: +$171,025 (+42.9%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

20. Durham

Typical home value: $748,137

1-year price change: +$19,965 (+2.7%)

5-year price change: +$218,207 (+41.2%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

19. Joseph

Typical home value: $474,264

1-year price change: +$20,120 (+4.4%)

5-year price change: +$194,835 (+69.7%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

18. Monroe

Typical home value: $508,176

1-year price change: +$20,162 (+4.1%)

5-year price change: +$180,351 (+55.0%)

Metro area: Corvallis, OR

17. Seal Rock

Typical home value: $500,770

1-year price change: +$21,195 (+4.4%)

5-year price change: +$215,613 (+75.6%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

16. Corvallis

Typical home value: $531,639

1-year price change: +$21,507 (+4.2%)

5-year price change: +$162,011 (+43.8%)

Metro area: Corvallis, OR

15. Beatty

Typical home value: $220,903

1-year price change: +$23,463 (+11.9%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Klamath Falls, OR

14. West Linn

Typical home value: $756,953

1-year price change: +$23,479 (+3.2%)

5-year price change: +$230,823 (+43.9%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

13. Dayton

Typical home value: $494,134

1-year price change: +$24,419 (+5.2%)

5-year price change: +$176,051 (+55.3%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

12. Lake Oswego

Typical home value: $883,965

1-year price change: +$24,857 (+2.9%)

5-year price change: +$272,532 (+44.6%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

11. Bend

Typical home value: $726,165

1-year price change: +$25,263 (+3.6%)

5-year price change: +$272,069 (+59.9%)

Metro area: Bend, OR

10. Gaston

Typical home value: $625,167

1-year price change: +$25,582 (+4.3%)

5-year price change: +$203,918 (+48.4%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

9. Eddyville

Typical home value: $385,530

1-year price change: +$27,787 (+7.8%)

5-year price change: +$163,608 (+73.7%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

8. Raleigh Hills

Typical home value: $917,365

1-year price change: +$28,707 (+3.2%)

5-year price change: +$278,279 (+43.5%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

7. West Slope

Typical home value: $755,635

1-year price change: +$29,059 (+4.0%)

5-year price change: +$220,333 (+41.2%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

6. Sisters

Typical home value: $806,591

1-year price change: +$32,120 (+4.1%)

5-year price change: +$323,256 (+66.9%)

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

5. Arch Cape

Typical home value: $946,516

1-year price change: +$32,268 (+3.5%)

5-year price change: +$371,427 (+64.6%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

4. Amity

Typical home value: $578,117

1-year price change: +$34,313 (+6.3%)

5-year price change: +$200,578 (+53.1%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

3. Crescent Lake

Typical home value: $433,203

1-year price change: +$37,263 (+9.4%)

5-year price change: +$170,941 (+65.2%)

Metro area: Klamath Falls, OR

2. Powell Butte

Typical home value: $981,616

1-year price change: +$39,507 (+4.2%)

5-year price change: +$403,973 (+69.9%)

Metro area: Prineville, OR

1. Camp Sherman

Typical home value: $687,829

1-year price change: +$40,002 (+6.2%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: not in a metro area

