Ordered from Panera? You may be owed part of $2 million settlement. What to know

Some Panera Bread customers may be owed money if they had their food delivered.

The soup and sandwich chain agreed to pay $2 million to settle allegations it deceived customers about delivery fees and food prices on delivery orders, according to Kroll Administration Settlement, which is supervising the resolution.

One of the complaints, filed last year in U.S. District Court in Illinois, accused Panera of tacking “additional, hidden fees” on delivery orders placed on its app or website. The chain was also accused of marketing a free or flat rate on deliveries — only to then overcharge unsuspecting customers.

“Specifically, Panera secretly marks up food prices for delivery orders only by 5%-7%,” the lawsuit reads. “This secret menu price markup was specifically designed to cover the costs of delivering food and profit on that delivery.”

The surcharge was only shown after customers chose the delivery or pickup option, the lawsuit said.

Panera has denied wrongdoing in the case.

McClatchy News reached out to the restaurant for comment Feb. 29 and was awaiting a response.

Here’s what to know about the settlement:

Who’s eligible?

Panera customers who placed an order for delivery on the restaurant’s mobile app or website between Oct. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, are eligible to submit a claim, administrators said.

How do I file a claim?

Claim forms can be submitted online or mailed, according to settlement administrators.

Some customers may have received an e-mailed notice containing a Class Member ID, which is needed to access the claim form. Those without a unique ID can download the form, print it and mail it.

All claims must be submitted by Monday, June 10.

How much is the payment?

Under the terms of the settlement, customers can receive two “Soups & Mac” vouchers, worth $9.60 each. They can be redeemed for a free item on Panera’s “Soups & Mac” menu, and no additional purchase is required.

Those who opt for a cash payment will receive up to $12, according to the administrator’s website.

When will I be paid?

A fairness hearing to approve the settlement will be held May 31, administrators said. If approved, eligible customers can expect to get their settlement award after 60 days — barring any appeals.

Wendy’s sets the record straight on surge pricing: ‘No plans to do that’

Looking for fish sandwiches for Lent? Here’s which fast-food restaurants have them

Hershey ‘lied’ about its Reese’s holiday-themed candy, lawsuit says. ‘Monstrosity’