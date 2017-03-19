‘Orchid Grey’ Color Returns As Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Option

Both devices have been certified by the Federal Communications Commission. The certification is important since it confirms many of the specs of the devices.

The latest round of rumors pertaining to the Galaxy S8 suggest the device will come in “Black Sky, “Orchid Grey” and “Arctic Silver” color options. Tech informant Evan Blass released details about the color options Sunday, sharing renders of the Galaxy S8, which also include possible wallpapers for the smartphone.

There have been countless rumors about what colors Samsung will use for the Galaxy S8. Most recently, Samsung itself hinted at an Amethyst Purple color option for the Galaxy S8. The manufacturer included in a consumer survey, black, silver and amethyst when asking what options customers may prefer for the next Galaxy flagship. So far, black and silver appear to be solidly in the running as Galaxy S8 colors, but other options remain up in the air.

In addition to several rumors about Orchid Grey and Amethyst Purple, other rumored color options include Crimson Red. Pundits have expected Samsung would also release the Galaxy S8 in the Blue Color color option, which was popular on the Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. Several leaks suggest the Black Sky color option may have a glossy finish like the Black Pearl Galaxy S7 Edge or the Jet Black iPhone 7, rather than a matte finish.

Samsung is also known for color options including white, gold, pink and green; however, these colors have not come up as options for the Galaxy S8. Samsung has typically released a set number of color options during a device’s initial launch while introducing new options several weeks or months later.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to be announced March 29 and may release to the market April 21.

