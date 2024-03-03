Orchestra hits right notes during pop-up concerts

Musicians from a world-class philharmonic orchestra have swapped grand concert halls for a series of pop-ups in and around their adopted town.

The Philharmonia Orchestra has been resident in Bedford since 1995, based in the town's Corn Exchange.

Three trios played free concerts on Saturday as part of the Music in Unexpected Places event, allowing listeners to sample classical music during a haircut or over a pint.

The Mayor of Bedford said the council was "proud to facilitate such vibrant and accessible cultural experiences".

Tunes amongst the tipples at the Barley Mow pub in Bedford

The quintet and trio groups played in several intimate venues on Saturday, including a gym, a museum - and even a bus station.

Free concerts also took place in Bedford Central and Kempston libraries.

Conservative mayor Mr Wootton added: "This initiative not only enriches our cultural landscape but also fosters community engagement."

Funding came from the government through its UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

A troupe of Philharmonia musicians will also present an Interactive Insight session at St Paul’s Church in Bedford on Saturday 9 March.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

You might also be interested in

Related Internet Links