Orangutan Gender Reveal

What's the difference between being obese and being overweight? Experts explain.
Apple M3 MacBook Pro laptops are getting multi-display support, so the computer will be able to drive two screens when the lid is closed. This is also a marquee feature found with the newly-announced M3 MacBook Air line.
Qatar unveiled its startup investment program at the recent Web Summit through its development bank. The program aims to attract seed and growth-stage tech companies seeking to establish or expand operations within the country. TechCrunch has learned that the program, known as the “Startup Qatar Investment Program,” is backed by a Qatar Development Bank (QDB)-managed $100 million fund.
Disney has continued to push back against activist investors ahead of a critical shareholder meeting on April 3.
This week, Adobe revealed an experimental audio AI tool to join its image-based ones in Photoshop. Described by the company as “an early-stage generative AI music generation and editing tool,” Adobe’s Project Music GenAI Control can create music from text prompts, which it can then fine-tune.
Harley-Davidson reveals throwback special editions, one that celebrates Harley history, and the other rock and roll history.
Rolls-Royce unveiled the third car in the Droptail series. Built for a client in Singapore, it features wood trim that took over 8,000 hours to create.
Activision has finally announced the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile release date. The free-to-play battle royale will hit iOS and Android on March 21.
Anamorph, a new filmmaking and technology company, announced its launch today. The startup, founded by filmmaker Gary Hustwit and digital artist Brendan Dawes, wants to reshape the cinematic experience with its proprietary generative technology that can create films that are different every time they’re shown. Anamorph revealed its innovative technology at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival when it debuted its first documentary, “Eno,” which follows English musician, producer and visual artist Brian Eno, who has worked with legends David Bowie, U2, Coldplay, Grace Jones, Talking Heads and many others.
A recent study found that adults 50 and older have a higher risk of heart attack or stroke within two weeks after catching the flu.
Hyped hardware startup Humane has announced plans for its first international market, inking a deal with South Korean carrier SK Telecom. Founded in 2017 by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, Humane had raised north of $200 million from backers including Microsoft, Qualcomm Ventures and OpenAI’s Sam Altman before anyone in the outside world knew what it was building. In a nutshell, Humane has created the "Ai Pin," a wearable device and whole new form factor packed with sensors, generative AI smarts and a mini projector that beams information onto any surface.
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Hot on the heels of the successful completion of its grid-connected geothermal power plant in Nevada, Fervo Energy is raising $221 million per SEC documents, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Previous geothermal plants have only scratched the surface by accessing hot springs or shallower rock formations. Fervo uses directional drilling techniques pioneered by the oil and gas industry to extend its wells far beyond their surface footprints.
After teasing it (again) yesterday, Samsung has finally shown off the Galaxy Ring in physical form.
Samsung announced today that it will publicly display its Galaxy Ring for the first time at MWC in Barcelona. The company teased the ring at its Unpacked event in January. It'll also show off its Galaxy AI.
A court filing in the U.S. Department of Justice's case against Google over its alleged monopoly in the search market has revealed a few notable tidbits about the state of the search market competition, including the inner workings, revenue, and, in some cases, exit prices of would-be Google competitors, like DuckDuckGo and Neeva, the latter of which sold to Snowflake last year after pivoting to enterprise. Google's proposed "Findings of Fact" filing documents the history of search competition, including Google's own beginnings, its innovations, the competitive landscape, Google's search ads business, distribution agreements, and more.
The Ineos Fusilier is slightly smaller than the Grenadier, but will bring electric off-roading and the brand's signature vintage style.
With the European Commission set to rule on Spotify's complaint focused on competition in the streaming music market, there are hints that the ruling will not be in Apple's favor. This week, the Financial Times reported the EC will issue its first-ever fine against the tech giant for allegedly breaking EU law over competition in the streaming music market. In a statement shared with media today, Apple argued against the idea that Spotify has been harmed by any anticompetitive practices on its part.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Tumblr owner Automattic, is supposed to be on sabbatical. Over the last few days, the situation escalated to the point that Mullenweg has engaged with the user in question on other platforms and shared private details about her account in public. This led her to post that she hopes that the CEO “dies a forever painful death involving a car covered in hammers that explodes more than a few times and hammers go flying everywhere.”
Check out what the insides of the upcoming 2026 Cadillac Vistiq look like before you're supposed to see it.