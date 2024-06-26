Orangetown settles lawsuit against yeshiva owners of former Nyack College

SOUTH NYACK — A once contentious lawsuit against the owners of the former Nyack College property brought by the then-village government has been settled by Orangetown officials.

The legal action, filed by the South Nyack village government before it was dissolved in 2022, centered on fire and safety violations and the use of the property's buildings by Yeshiva Viznitz D'Khal Chaim. The Ramapo-based yeshiva bought the 107-acre property for $45 million in 2020.

The campus of the former Nyack College in 2018.

Many residents cited potential zoning issues with the religious school, along with fiscal issues like rising property taxes, when moving to dissolve the village government and instead get services from Orangetown.

Orangetown took over the enforcement of zoning and fire and safety codes after the village was dissolved on March 31, 2022. The town inherited the lawsuit against Viznitz and other unresolved issues such as tax liabilities, property sales, and employees.

On Tuesday night, the five-member Orangetown Town Board authorized a settlement with the yeshiva. The settlement resulted from mediation order by state Supreme Court.

Settlement ends the litigation against yeshiva

The agreement states the yeshiva has obtained necessary approvals, including building permits and certificates of occupancy, for various campus buildings to the satisfaction of the town building and zoning department and a Supreme Court judge who order the mediation.

"This is being settled because the yeshiva has undergone extensive inspections and has completed the necessary requirements to obtain certificates of occupancy for approximately 25 buildings that are now occupied," Orangetown Town Attorney Robert Magrino said.

Buildings being used for dormitories, classes, and administration were determined to meet fire and safety codes. Magrino also said the settlement mandates that unoccupied buildings may not be used until the yeshiva gets the necessary approvals and inspections.

"There are no open violations that have been issued by the town," Magrino said. "In terms of inspections, the buildings that have (certificates of occupancy) may be occupied subject to standard fire inspections. Other buildings will be inspected for compliance if and as they obtain building permits."

Before the settlement had been reached, the town and the yeshiva had agreed on $20,000 in fines for violations against the yeshiva following inspections of campus buildings.

The 2022 violations included the lack of construction permits and certificates of occupancy, and the operation of an elementary school and daycare center. The yeshiva's attorneys argued the school and daycare were permissible since Nyack College had approvals.

Many of the building violations had existed before the yeshiva bought the sprawling campus in late 2020 and two other properties from the Missionary Alliance, which ran Nyack College for decades.

Then-South Nyack officials filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court, claiming the yeshiva used several of the campus buildings despite safety violations and without village permits and inspections.

The Hasidic Jewish yeshiva's attorneys called the village's legal action premature and argued the village took no action when the property was a Christian school.

More: Yeshiva says South Nyack's legal action premature, targets congregation based on faith

The yeshiva filed legal papers claiming the village used selective enforcement by issuing violations at the campus, as officials tolerated fire and safety violations under the Christian college ownership. The yeshiva also cited numerous social media comments by citizens concerning the purchase that include negativity toward the Hasidic Jewish congregation and its religious tenets.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Orangetown ends lawsuit against yeshiva owners of former Nyack College